DeSantis Announces $99.7 Billion ‘Freedom First’ Budget
December 10, 2021
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has released his “Freedom First Budget” proposal with recommendations for fiscal year 2022-2023.
The budget totals $99.7 billion, with total reserves exceeding $15 billion.
“In Florida, we have put Freedom First – protecting Floridians’ freedom to earn a living, to operate businesses and to choose educational options tailored for their children,” DeSantis said. “As a result of our commitment to freedom, Florida’s economy continues to thrive and Floridians are better able to provide for their families. Today, I am proud to announce my budget proposals that will build on our foundation of freedom by investing in priorities that matter to our residents. This budget puts Floridians and their freedoms first, keeps taxes low, and addresses key priorities – all while maintaining record budget reserves.”
Among the budget highlights, according to the Governor’s Office:
- The Freedom First budget includes a Fuel Tax Holiday to provide a reprieve from increasing gas prices and save Florida Families over $1 billion.
- It proposes the elimination of fees charged for the issuance of a Florida Identification Card to save Florida families $14.7 million.
- A second round of $1,000 bonus checks for approximately 179,000 teachers and principals in Florida.
- $600 million – a $50 million budget increase over the past year – for teacher pay, continuing Florida’s efforts to reach a minimum teacher salary of $47,500.
- An increase in per-student funding to raise this year’s budget to $8,000 per student. This will represent the highest amount of per-student funding in Florida’s history.
- The Base Student Allocation increase is $124 per student.
- $421 million for school safety and mental health initiatives. That funding includes $210 million for the safe schools program – an increase of $30 million over the previous year, $140 million for mental health – a $20 million increase over the previous year, $42 million for school hardening grants, and $4 million for safety initiatives at Jewish Day Schools.
- To fully eliminate the Florida Standards Assessment and implement progress monitoring in its place, DeSantis is proposing $15.5 million in recurring funding to provide progress monitoring tools to schools.
- $500,000 to expand access to the Florida Civics and Debate Initiative into every school district in the 2022-2023 school year.
- $534 million in funding to support workforce education programs
- 226.7 million to provide salary increases for those working in public safety – including 25% raises for all veteran state sworn law enforcement; 20% salary increases for entry-level state sworn law enforcement.
- A $5,000 signing bonus for every recruit who is new to the law enforcement profession in Florida once they complete their training and they officially become a law enforcement officer.
- Providing the State Officer Certification Exam free of charge to law enforcement officers relocating to Florida and covering the cost of any necessary equivalent training programs for relocating officers, up to $1,000 per officer.
- Creating a law enforcement academy scholarship program to cover the cost of enrollment for men and women seeking to serve their state and communities through police work.
- More than $200 million in funding to support direct care workers with pay raises.
- $100 million – a $37 million increase – for cancer research.
- $15 million, an increase of $10 million over current year, in funding for Alzheimer’s Disease research to enhance diagnosis and prevention strategies for those Floridians impacted by this disease.
- $188.6 million in behavioral health initiatives including mental health and substance abuse services to ensure Floridians get the help that they need.
- $133 million to provide services to those served by the child welfare system, including foster parent support and adoption subsidies
Comments