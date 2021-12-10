DeSantis Announces $99.7 Billion ‘Freedom First’ Budget

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has released his “Freedom First Budget” proposal with recommendations for fiscal year 2022-2023.

The budget totals $99.7 billion, with total reserves exceeding $15 billion.

“In Florida, we have put Freedom First – protecting Floridians’ freedom to earn a living, to operate businesses and to choose educational options tailored for their children,” DeSantis said. “As a result of our commitment to freedom, Florida’s economy continues to thrive and Floridians are better able to provide for their families. Today, I am proud to announce my budget proposals that will build on our foundation of freedom by investing in priorities that matter to our residents. This budget puts Floridians and their freedoms first, keeps taxes low, and addresses key priorities – all while maintaining record budget reserves.”

Among the budget highlights, according to the Governor’s Office: