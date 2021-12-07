‘Satan Depart From Me’ – Man Vandalizes Olive Baptist Church

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man that spray-painted several areas of Olive Baptist Church on Davis Highway.

Deputies responded to the church to find that numerous glass doors, metal doors, brick walls, and sidewalks were spray-painted using words and phrases like “murder”, “depart”, “liar”, and “Satan depart from me”. A white male with a beard and glasses was seen on surveillance video, according to the ECSO.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 436-9620.