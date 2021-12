Crowds Beat The Rain At Town Of Flomaton’s First Christmas Bazaar

People beat the rain Saturday as they turned out for the 1st Annual Town of Flomaton Christmas Bazaar.

The Flomaton Christmas Bazaar was held at Flomaton Hurricane Park, across from Flomaton High School. The town-sponsored event featured arts and crafts, food and drink, classic cars, bounce houses and kiddy train rides.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

