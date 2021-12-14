Community Health Holding Vaccination Clinic On Saturday

December 14, 2021

On Saturday, Dec. 18 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Health Northwest Florida, in partnership with Escambia County, will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic inside Brownsville Community Center for individuals ages 12 and older. The Brownsville Community Center is located at 3200 West DeSoto Street.

The clinic is open to:

  • Individuals 18 and older who have completed their initial COVID-19 vaccine series, including the required wait time, and desire to receive a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson booster shot. These individuals should consult with their healthcare provider regarding the timing of the booster dose.
  • Individuals age 12-17 who wish to receive a first or second (primary series) dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
  • Individuals 18 and older who wish to receive a first or second (primary series) dose of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (one-dose) vaccine.

Persons wishing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at this event must call the Community Health Vaccine Call Center at (850) 439-3358 to schedule an appointment.

Other important information:

  • Participants desiring the COVID-19 booster should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card to their appointment.
  • Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
  • All adult participants will be required to show photo ID at time of appointment.
  • Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days or have had symptoms of illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath) in the past 14 days should not receive the vaccine and should not enter clinic facility.
  • Individuals who have had the monoclonal antibody infusion treatment should wait at least 90 days before receiving any COVID-19 vaccine.

Additional information on Community Health Northwest Florida COVID-19 vaccination clinics is available through the Community Health COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at (850) 439-3358.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 