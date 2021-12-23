Charles Nathan Broadhead

December 23, 2021

Charles Nathan Broadhead, 70, of Pensacola, FL passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. He was born on January 20, 1951 in Needham, AL to the late Nathaniel Broadhead and Willie Ivy Broadhead.
Charles retired from Webb Electric Inc. where he worked as an Electrical Superintendent Project Manager.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Charles is survived by his wife of 40 years, Judith “Judy” Graves Broadhead; three children, Wendi Broadhead Bradshaw (Emily), Lowell Rowland (Garilynn) and Keela (John) Murdy; seven grandchildren, Dylan Bradshaw, Dalton Bradshaw, Kaylyn Bradshaw, Christopher Rowland (Hannah), Ashlyn Murdy, Charlyn McLane (Dylan) and Bailyn Murdy; and one great grandchild, Ryatt Rowland.

Funeral services will be held at 1PM, Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. Burial will follow in Pensacola Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at 12:30PM prior to services

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 