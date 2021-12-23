Charles Nathan Broadhead

Charles Nathan Broadhead, 70, of Pensacola, FL passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. He was born on January 20, 1951 in Needham, AL to the late Nathaniel Broadhead and Willie Ivy Broadhead.

Charles retired from Webb Electric Inc. where he worked as an Electrical Superintendent Project Manager.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Charles is survived by his wife of 40 years, Judith “Judy” Graves Broadhead; three children, Wendi Broadhead Bradshaw (Emily), Lowell Rowland (Garilynn) and Keela (John) Murdy; seven grandchildren, Dylan Bradshaw, Dalton Bradshaw, Kaylyn Bradshaw, Christopher Rowland (Hannah), Ashlyn Murdy, Charlyn McLane (Dylan) and Bailyn Murdy; and one great grandchild, Ryatt Rowland.

Funeral services will be held at 1PM, Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. Burial will follow in Pensacola Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at 12:30PM prior to services