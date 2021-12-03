Century Charter Review Committee Reverses Course; Decides Mayor, Not Town Manager Should Have Power

December 3, 2021

The Century Charter Review Committee is reversing course on a proposal to delegate most authority for running the municipality to a hired town manager.

Earlier this year, the committee decided it would be best for Century to make the elected mayor a weak position, perhaps mostly a figurehead. In October, they voted to make the mayor a council member.

But now, the committee has completely reversed directions, deciding that the mayor should be at the head of Century’s government rather than a town manager.

A draft charter also calls for term limits — no more than two terms for the mayor or council members.

The Century Charter Review Committee will continue their work in January. If they complete a rewrite, the changes would go to the town council to decide if the recommendation will go on the ballot for a citizen vote.

The committee is tasked with updating the charter — the document that legally establishes the town, outlines its powers and spells out how it should operate. The committee has meet periodically for over two years.

Pictured: Century Charter Review Committee member Brenda Spencer reviews her notes during a meeting Thursday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.


