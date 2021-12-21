Cantonment Woman Charged With Welfare Fraud

December 21, 2021

A Cantonment woman has been charged with public assistance fraud.

Katherine Adar Golden, 33, was charged with welfare fraud for failing to disclose information.

The charge against Golden was filed directly against Golden by the State Attorney’s Office.

A court document states Golden received food stamp and Medicaid benefits illegally after failing to report the income of another individual between March 4, 2019, and April 2, 2020. Additional details have not been released.

Golden was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

