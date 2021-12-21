A Cantonment native serving in the United States Navy will celebrate the holidays with his fellow sailors aboard USS Harry S. Truman.

“To me, the holidays mean spending time with the family, getting all the lost time missed during the year,” said Logistics Specialist Kristopher Haley. “One of the most memorable holidays of mine was spending New Year’s Eve at Disney World crammed in the main area like sardines watching the fireworks go off with all 30 other members in my family.”

Haley wants family back home to know they are missed this holiday season.

“Wish I could be home for the holidays,” said Haley. “Miss you everyday and hope you have a great Christmas and start to the new year.”

Haley has a special message for one family member.

“I would like to tell my brother Kody to stay safe out there on the streets patrolling Pensacola, and that I hope you have a great holiday with family.”

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Haley, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance.

“Serving in the Navy means everything to me,” added Haley. “From our sacrifice of being away from our families during the holidays to missing special events, it is is worth it to protect the ones we love. I’m having experiences that I will tell stories about for years to come.”