Cantonment Man Beat Friend With Shovel, Golf Club For Not Loaning Him Money, ECSO Says

A Cantonment man is accused of allegedly beating his friend with a shovel and golf club, and trying to run over him after the friend refused to loan him money.

Anthony Ray Williams, 57, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault without the intent to kill.

Deputies arrived to find the victim with multiple wounds on his head and torso, covered in a “large amount of blood”, according to an arrest report. The victim stated Williams came over to his residence and asked to borrow money, but he declined. Later that day, Williams was driving through the victim’s neighborhood, accelerated and drove the vehicle directly at the victim, the report continues.

Williams then got out of the vehicle with a golf club, and the victim grabbed a shovel in order to defend himself. Williams began swinging the golf club, hitting his friend and breaking the end off the golf club. The victim fell to the ground, and Williams picked up his shovel and struck the friend, causing multiple injuries, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies noted in their report that there was blood on the shovel, the golf club and the street.

The men had known each other some 15-20 years, the victim told deputies.

Williams provided an address on Handy Road in Cantonment at the time of his arrest. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday with bond set at $40,000.