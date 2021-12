Byrneville Elementary School Names Students Of The Month

November Students of the Month have been named at Byrneville Elementary School.

The students are:

Kindergarten: Aurora Shipp and Jagger Scott

1st Grade: Eastyn Wiggins and Braxton Wilson

2nd Grade: Grayson Beasley and Za’Mauria Jackson

3rd Grade: Madyson Wiggins and Lynlee Hetrick

4th Grade: Sawyer Odom and Madelyn Faulk

5th Grade: Olivia Levins and Jade Presley

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.