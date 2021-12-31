Bratt House Fire Marked By 18th Red Bulb In Keep The Wreath Green Campaign

December 31, 2021

A fire in Bratt Wednesday is represented by the 18th red bulb on the wreath in Escambia County’s Keep the Wreath Green fire safety campaign.

The blaze began as a grease fire in the kitchen, according to Escambia Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were quickly able to contain the fire inside the 2,500 square foot brick home. There were no injuries.

Each time in December that Escambia County firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage, a green bulb is replaced with a red one of the “Keep the Wreath” green wreaths on display at county fire stations and other public buildings.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

