Bond Revoked For Man That Allegedly Man ‘Beat’ Wife, Bit Her Ear, Shot At Her

After another arrest in Alabama, bond has been revoked for a Walnut Hill man charged with assaulting his wife, “beating” her, biting her ear and shooting at her as she ran away.

Last August, 49-year old William Scott Taylor Janes was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and battery domestic violence in Escambia County, Florida.

According to the Florida pretrial release agreement Janes signed, he agreed not to consume alcohol, but an Atmore Police Department report stated he was heavily intoxicated at the time of his recent arrest for assault third degree.

The Atmore Police Department responded to Tatum Avenue in Atmore after MedStar EMS responded to a medical call. They reported that a verbal disturbance broke out between Janes and a relative while the ambulance crew was on scene.

Janes was heavily intoxicated in his car in front of the residence and complaining of chest pains, according to an arrest report. He agreed that he would go to bed and sleep, and police left. About five minutes later, they were called back after the disturbance allegedly escalated.

Atmore officers arrived to find Janes passed out on the porch. He had allegedly attacked his relative and choked her husband.

Janes was transported to Atmore Community Hospital and then booked into the Atmore City Jail. He is now in the Escambia County (Florida) Jail without bond as he awaits trial.

During the August incident in Florida, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Enon community southwest of Walnut Hill where the victim told deputies that her husband assaulted her, bit her ear and shot at her. Janes was taken into custody at the scene, with deputies noting in their report that he appeared to be heavily intoxicated and had blood on his pants.

The victim told deputies that Janes had been drinking heavily for days and became angry because she wanted to go to church without him. He then “beat her” and bit her ear causing a permanent injury, according to an arrest report. She refused to elaborate further on the specifics of “beat her”.

She ran toward a neighbor’s house and heard at least two gunshots as he stated that he was going to kill her, the report continues.

According to the ECSO, Janes stated that he had been drinking, went to sleep, and did not remember anything else.