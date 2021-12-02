Body Of Slain Alabama Deputy Escorted Home

The body of a slain Alabama sheriff’s deputy was escorted through North Escambia Thursday afternoon on the way back home to Wilcox County, Alabama.

The chief deputy in Wilcox County and retired Deputy Madison “Skip” Nicholson, who was working as a constable/process server, responded to a domestic disturbance in Yellow Bluff, Alabama, a town of less than 200 people Wednesday evening. They were met with gunfire, and both were shot.

Nicholson was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola where he succumbed to his injuries. The chief deputy was injured and taken to an Alabama hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was also killed, according to AL.com.

Pensacola Police Department officers and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies stood watch over the fallen deputy throughout Wednesday night into Thursday.

Thursday afternoon, Nicholson’s body was escorted north from Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola through Escambia County. After passing through North Escambia on Highway 97, the procession was met in Atmore by Alabama law enforcement. A giant American flag flew from an Atmore Fire Department truck just across the state line.

“My home county of Wilcox tragically lost retired Sheriff’s Deputy Madison “Skip” Nicholson who was shot and killed in the line of duty,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said. “We are reminded far too often the grave sacrifice our men and women in blue face each day to protect our communities. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is actively leading the investigation on this tragic situation. My prayers go out to his family and colleagues.”

Pictured: The procession for a fallen Wilcox County, Alabama, deputy cross the Florida-Alabama state line Thursday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Photo of retired Deputy Madison “Skip” Nicholson courtesy AL.com.