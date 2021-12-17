Body Found After Escambia County RV Fire

December 17, 2021

A body was found an RV following a fire Thursday morning in Escambia County.

Escambia Fire Rescue responded to the RV fire in the 1400 block of “P” Street about 12:50 a.m. Thursday and found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. A deceased individual was located inside the vehicle, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was notified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire is the eighth red bulb in the “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign in Escambia County.

During the month-long Keep the Wreath Green campaign, five-foot wreaths are on display at county fire stations and other locations. Each time firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage, a green light bulb is replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in residential homes.

Written by William Reynolds 

 