Beulah Middle FFA Veggie Team Places Fifth, Tool Team Sixth In State

December 15, 2021

Beulah Middle School FFA members recently competed in vegetable identification and tool identification events.

In vegetable identification, Abby Vernier, Colin Shelton, John Zervasky and Yulian Perez placed fifth among 21 other middle schools from across the state. The students will accept their award during the state conference next June.

In tool identification, Miller Richards, Lawson Theison, Gabriel Flores and John Zervasky placed sixth among 22 other middle schools across the state. Out of 83 total students who participated in tool identification, Richards placed first in the state. Richards will attend the state FFA conference in June 2022 to accept an award, and his teammates will be there to cheer him on.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 