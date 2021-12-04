Beulah Christmas Car Parade To Roll At 2 P.M. Saturday With Santa

December 4, 2021

The Second Annual Beulah Christmas Car Parade will begin at 2:00 Saturday afternoon.

Santa will be on his sleigh on the last float.

The parade will generally travel West Nine Mile Road between Tower Ridge Road and Beulah Road; Beulah Road between Nine Mile and Helms roads; Helms Road to Mobile Highway; Woodside Road, and Mobile Highway between Helms and West Nine Mile (see map).

Submitted image for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

