Beulah Christmas Bash Christmas Car And Craft Show Held Saturday

The Beulah Bash Christmas Car and Craft Show was held Saturday at the Escambia County Equestrian Center, hosted by Marcus Pointe Baptist Church Beulah.

The event featured dozens of craft vendors, free crafts for kids, inflatable fun, food trucks and, classic cars and photos with Santa.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com. click to enlarge.