And The Kingsfield Elementary Teacher Gingerbread Contest Reader Favorite Is…

The teachers and staff of Kingsfield Elementary School held a gingerbread contest, and we took votes yesterday on social media for NorthEscambia.com Reader’s Choice Award.

The winner with 253 votes was number nine…a complete scene with a gingerbread house, ice rink and more. The winner gets bragging rights for a year. (Unfortunately, we were not provided the name of the creator.)

Our readers didn’t just vote; they commented on the top entry:

“Love that you added a fence with decorations. We have had a outdoor fire with our gingerbread houses.”

“This one is more original but the other ones are great they all did a great job!!”

“I say this one has the most details and should win!”

Second place with 138 votes in our informal just-for-fun contest was number 3….a gingerbread Starbucks with several extra shots of Christmas trees and gumdrops.

Third place with 112 votes was number 12 with a tropical gingerbread beach scene.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.