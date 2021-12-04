All Charges Dropped Against Former Police Lieutenant Involved In Fatal Pedestrian Crash

December 4, 2021

All charges have been dropped against a former police officer that was involved in a fatal pedestrian crash last September in Pensacola.

Alvin Odessel Godwin, 74, was charged with DUI manslaughter after his pickup truck hit a pedestrian who was walking westbound on an Airport Boulevard sidewalk between The Fresh Market and Sam’s Club.

But a toxicology report showed he did not have alcohol or any controlled substance in his system.

“A review of the totality of the circumstances leads to a finding that insufficient evidence exists to prove that the defendant’s apparent impairment at the time of the crash was caused by consumption of alcohol or controlled substances,” court records state. “The Florida Department of Law Enforcement crime lab’s analysis of the defendant’s timely legal blood draw determined that there was no alcohol or controlled substances in his blood after the crash.”

According to police, Godwin retired from the Pensacola Police Department as a lieutenant about 20 years ago.

