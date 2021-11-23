Waterfront Mission Set To Feed 5,000 For Thanksgiving; Started With Cantonment And Quintette Monday

November 23, 2021

Waterfront Rescue Mission is on a mission to provide 5,000 meals this holiday season.

On Monday, the Cantonment Improvement Committee and Pinewood Presbyterian Church joined Waterfront Rescue to distribute hot Thanksgiving meals in Cantonment and Quintette.

Waterfront and its volunteers, supporters and donors will work to distribute more meals to homeless encampments and other key locations in both Pensacola and Mobile on Thursday.

On Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, anyone can pick up a traditional Thanksgiving meal at the Ensley First Baptist Church at 50 West Johnson Avenue or the Hollice T. Williams Park at 1601 North Hayne Street in Pensacola.

Pictured: Hot Thanksgiving meals from the Waterfront Rescue Mission were distributed Monday in Cantonment and Quintette by the Cantonment Improvement Committee and Pinewood Presbyterian Church. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 