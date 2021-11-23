Waterfront Mission Set To Feed 5,000 For Thanksgiving; Started With Cantonment And Quintette Monday

Waterfront Rescue Mission is on a mission to provide 5,000 meals this holiday season.

On Monday, the Cantonment Improvement Committee and Pinewood Presbyterian Church joined Waterfront Rescue to distribute hot Thanksgiving meals in Cantonment and Quintette.

Waterfront and its volunteers, supporters and donors will work to distribute more meals to homeless encampments and other key locations in both Pensacola and Mobile on Thursday.

On Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, anyone can pick up a traditional Thanksgiving meal at the Ensley First Baptist Church at 50 West Johnson Avenue or the Hollice T. Williams Park at 1601 North Hayne Street in Pensacola.

Pictured: Hot Thanksgiving meals from the Waterfront Rescue Mission were distributed Monday in Cantonment and Quintette by the Cantonment Improvement Committee and Pinewood Presbyterian Church. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.