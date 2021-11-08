Veterans Day Ceremonies Planned At Veterans Memorial Park

The Veterans Memorial Park Foundation of Pensacola invites the community to attend the Veterans Day Ceremony at the park on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Major General John P. Stokes, retired, the former Director of Air, Space and Information Operations at the Air Force Command at Robins Air Force Base, will be the keynote speaker.

Musical selections, including a patriotic medley, will be performed by the Pensacola Opera Chorus. The invocation and benediction will be led by Jason Givens from First Baptist Church.

The Military Tribute Banner project sponsored by Veterans Memorial Park will be unveiled at the ceremony. Family members and friends are encouraged to honor their military heroes with patriotic banners featuring their photographs in uniform and information about their military service. The project will continue from now until after Memorial Day 2022.

“Veterans Day is our nation’s opportunity to pay tribute to military veterans who have honorably served the United States of America. Those special servants who have worn the cloth of our country are worthy of our thanks, respect, and admiration,” said Veterans Memorial Park Foundation of Pensacola President Paul Entrekin.