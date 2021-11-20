USDA Announces $2.85 Million Loan For Beulah Academy Of Science Gym

November 20, 2021

The Beulah Academy of Science Middle School is currently building a gym with a $2.85 million USDA loan.

The 17,000 square foot ability will enable the students to have access to indoor health and wellness activities during extreme heat and poor weather conditions and will also add three additional classrooms for ag science, culinary arts and engineering classes.

While construction on the gym is already underway, the Beulah Academy of Science loan was one of five rural community infrastructure projects in Florida announced Friday by the USDA.

“The projects announced today are all aimed at improving the quality of life in Florida’s rural communities,” Acting USDA State Director Jason Brower said. “Through its grant and loan programs, USDA is making investments in rural Florida to help provide essential services for our residents.”

USDA is investing in projects through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. The assistance will fund essential community services that will help keep rural America resilient in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 