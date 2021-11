Three Railroad Crossings Closed Near Canoe, Alabama

Three railroad crossings in the Canoe, Alabama, area are closed for maiintenance.

The crossings on Dugout Lane, Abrams Road and Sam Jones Road are closed just south of Highway 31, according to the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office. CSX reports that the crossings will be closed for the next one or two days.

Graphic: Courtesy ECSO (AL) for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.