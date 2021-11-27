Three Injured When SUV Sideswipes FedEx Truck, Overturns And Hits A Tree

November 27, 2021

Three people in a SUV were seriously injured on I-10 Friday afternoon when their SUV sideswiped a FedEx truck, overturned and hit a tree.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 70-year old woman in Kia Sorento was driving in the lane next to the FedEx truck when she left the roadway toward the center median, overcorrected and sideswiped the delivery truck. The woman then lost control of the Kia, traveled back across the median, and the vehicle overturned several times as it crossed the oncoming lanes and struck a tree.

The driver of the Kia and her two passengers, females ages 38 and 47, were all transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The 50-year old male driver of the FedEx truck was not injured.

