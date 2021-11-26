Thanksgiving Tragedy: 10-Year Old Dies In Rollover Wreck

A two-vehicle rollover crash west of Atmore claimed the life of an Atmore child and injured two other people on Thanksgiving eve.

The 10-year old boy was a passenger in a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 40-year old Wandra T, Gibson of Atmore. According to Alabama State Troopers, Gibson attempted to pass a Freightliner tractor-trailer drive by 50-year old Jonathan T. Jeter, also of Atmore. The crash happened about 3:58 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 31 about three miles west of Atmore.

“As the Equinox went to pass the Freightliner the vehicles collided, causing the Equinox to overturn and land in (the) roadway. The 10-year-old youth was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene,” Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said Thursday.

Gibson and a second passenger, a 9-year old, were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Further information has not been released as troopers continue their investigation.

File photo.