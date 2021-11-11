Tate High’s Lanie Brown Signs With Limestone University’s Acrobatics And Tumbling Team

Tate High School senior Lanie Brown signed a National Letter of Intent Wednesday afternoon to attend Limestone University.

Brown will be a member of the Limestone University Acrobatics and Tumbling Team. Acrobatics and tumbling is an emerging NCAA Division 1, 2, and 3 sport. It incorporates gymnastics, competitive cheerleading, and weightlifting into a sport of strength and precision.

She has been offered both athletic and academic scholarships at the Gaffney, South Caroline, university.

At Tate, Brown is a member of the varsity cheerleading team, varsity weightlifting team. She holds a 3.91 GPA, is senior class president and founded the Tate High School SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) chapter.

