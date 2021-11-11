Tate High’s Lanie Brown Signs With Limestone University’s Acrobatics And Tumbling Team

November 11, 2021

Tate High School senior Lanie Brown signed a National Letter of Intent Wednesday afternoon to attend Limestone University.

Brown will be a member of the Limestone University Acrobatics and Tumbling Team. Acrobatics and tumbling is an emerging NCAA Division 1, 2, and 3 sport. It incorporates gymnastics, competitive cheerleading, and weightlifting into a sport of strength and precision.

She has been offered both athletic and academic scholarships at the Gaffney, South Caroline, university.

At Tate, Brown is a member of the varsity cheerleading team, varsity weightlifting team. She holds a 3.91 GPA, is senior class president and founded the Tate High School SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) chapter.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 