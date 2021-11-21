Operation Christmas Child Collections Thru Monday At Highland Baptist, First Baptist Bratt

National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child continues through Monday at two North Escambia churches — the First Baptist Church of Bratt and Highland Baptist Church in Molino.

The shoe boxes are distributed by trained local pastors and volunteers around the world…right where the children live. The children that receive the box are invited to participate in a 12-step bible study called The Greatest Journey translated into their native language and taught by local people the children know.

Collection week at Highland got underway when the First Baptist Church of Cantonment dropped over 105 boxes. The church’s Kids Klub held a church-wide packing party, packing nearly 250 boxes in one night.

Remaining collection hours at the First Baptist Church of Bratt are:

Sunday, Nov. 21: 4-7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 22: 8-10 a.m.

And at Highland Baptist Church: