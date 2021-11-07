No. 4 UWF Crushes No. 21 West Alabama, 47-7

The fourth-ranked UWF football team scored on five of its first six possessions and the defense didn’t allow any points in a 47-7 throttling of 21st-ranked West Alabama at Tiger Stadium Saturday.

UWF (8-1, 5-1 Gulf South) won its tenth-consecutive road game and completed regular-season road play at 6-0, joining Shepherd as the only teams in Division II to go 6-0 on the road thus far.

Austin Reed threw for 403 yards, eclipsing the 300-yard mark for the fourth-consecutive game, and hit David Durden and Ka’Ron Ashley for two touchdowns each.

Ashley had 125 yards and Durden had 105 yards receiving, making them the fifth set of UWF teammates to go for 100 yards in the same game in program history.

Shomari Mason continued to churn out yards in big chunks averaging 13.2 yards per carry on his way to 66 yards on five rushes. Anthony Johnson, Jr. also had a strong game with 59 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown.

Griffin Cerra made two field goals and five point after touchdowns for 11 points.

But for all of the offense, the UWF defense built off last week’s second-half shutout at Mississippi College, not giving up an offensive score to the Tigers while forcing them into eight punts, two turnovers and a turnover on downs. The Tigers’ lone score came on a 71-yard fumble return midway through the fourth quarter.

D’Anthony Bell had a 90-yard interception return for a touchdown, six tackles and one for a loss. Shea Campbell was credited with a team-high seven stops, while De’Marco Artis spent a lot of time in the Tiger backfield with a sack and a forced fumble. The Argonauts sacked Jack McDaniels five times.

UWF had 562 yards of total offense, a week after putting up 641. The 403 passing yards on Saturday are a season high and the seventh-most in UWF history.

McDaniels completed 32 passes for 238 yards. The Tigers managed just 35 yards rushing.

UWF held UWA without an offensive touchdown for the first time since 2012.

The victory sets up one of the most anticipated games of the season next week when No. 2 Valdosta State (9-0, 6-0) comes to Pensacola and Blue Wahoos Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by going online to GoArgos.com/footballtickets.

Photos: Morgan Givens/UWF on NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.