New Park Open To The Public At Jim Allen Elementary School

Escambia County’s newest park is now open when school is not in session at Jim Allen Elementary School.

The walking track and front play area at the are open on weekends and holidays from sunrise to sunset. The park is closed during normal school hours and may be closed during any after-school or weekend events and programs as well.

“I want to thank my dear friends from the school district, Jim Allen Principal Rachel Watts and School Board Member Bill Slayton for their help and support collaborating with Michael Rhodes, our Parks and Recreation director, to complete this project,” said Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry. “I am ecstatic to bring an additional amenity to my friends in the Cottage Hill community.”

“Thanks to Commissioner Barry for including Jim Allen in this community project. This will be a tremendous asset to the school and neighborhood. This is Escambia County working together at its best,” said Escambia County School Board District 5 Member Bill Slayton.

Parks and Recreation and the school district as still working on a final schedule for access next summer for the Jim Allen School Public Park.

Parks and Recreation Director Michael Rhodes said, “We’re always looking for new ways to provide the citizens of Escambia County with the opportunity to get outdoors. We know that the improvements made at Jim Allen Elementary will be enjoyed by the citizens of the community.”

The walking track will be available for student use only during school hours.

Photo/graphic for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.