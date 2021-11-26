Most Government Offices Closed Today Due To Thanksgiving Holiday

November 26, 2021

Most local government offices are closed Friday due to the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The following Escambia County Offices are closed Friday (with exceptions noted below):

  • Escambia County Board of County Commissioners all departments
  • West Florida Public Libraries all locations
  • Escambia County Property Appraiser
  • Escambia County Tax Collector
  • Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller
  • Waste Services Administration
  • Supervisor of Elections Office
  • ECAT administrative offices
  • Escambia County Animal Welfare & Adoption Center closed Friday, open regular hours on Saturday
  • Perdido Landfill is open Friday
  • ECAT buses are on a normal Friday schedule
  • The UWF Express Trolley resumes service Saturday, campus trolley service returns Monday

Town of Century

  • All Town of Century offices and services are closed on Friday. There is not change to trash collection.

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority

  • ECUA business offices are closed on Friday. All Friday residential sanitation, recycling and yard trash collections will take place on Saturday. There is no change for commercial customers.

