Most Government Offices Closed Today Due To Thanksgiving Holiday

Most local government offices are closed Friday due to the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The following Escambia County Offices are closed Friday (with exceptions noted below):

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners all departments

West Florida Public Libraries all locations

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Tax Collector

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller

Waste Services Administration

Supervisor of Elections Office

ECAT administrative offices

Escambia County Animal Welfare & Adoption Center closed Friday, open regular hours on Saturday

Perdido Landfill is open Friday

ECAT buses are on a normal Friday schedule

The UWF Express Trolley resumes service Saturday, campus trolley service returns Monday

Town of Century

All Town of Century offices and services are closed on Friday. There is not change to trash collection.

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority