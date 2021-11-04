Missing Man, 82, Found Deep In Cottage Hill Woods
November 4, 2021
A missing 82-year old man was found deep in wooded area in Cottage Hill late Wednesday night, but the process to get him out of the woods took hours.
Alfred Joseph Blake was last seen leaving his home near the Scenic Hills Country Club, on Tuesday to go hunting on Wendy Drive off Parker Road in Cottage Hill.
Authorities searched for him Tuesday night and all day Wednesday. He was located deep in a wooded area about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Emergency crews worked their way through a thick and swampy area, finally reaching Blake about 2:20 a.m. Thursday to get him out to a waiting ambulance.
For more photos from the search scene, click or tap here.
On Wednesday, his vehicle was found near the location where he was believed to be hunting. Authorities also located a bloody arrow, leading them to believe had had shot a deer and perhaps became lost while attempting to track the animal.
The massive search involved the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the ECSO SWAT team, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Escambia County EMS and other agencies. The Escambia Sheriff’s Office mobile command center was also on site.
NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.
Comments
7 Responses to “Missing Man, 82, Found Deep In Cottage Hill Woods”
So glad he was found alive!
They said he didn’t live out here so whose property was he going hunting on ?who was he going to meet? I was there this morning when search and rescue was there . if they found his vehicle there, who is it that he knows that lives down that dirt road. Because I am in right there and mostly all of that area is private property they question the owner of the land or try and track his phone? It was an unsettling feeling and tonight I don’t see any lights down there at all
At 82 why would someone let him go hunting alone. I pray he is found. This breaks my heart. There are medical gps that can be bought and wore in your pocket for people to be able to find you. please buy one for your elder parents.
Hoping he is found safe and sound.
Praying this man is found soon and is ok. I hope he is just lost in the swamp and has not fallen or injured himself. Praying for the search teams and his family also.
Use infrared to locate him. Praying for a safe return.
Prayers for this mans safety and well being. Also, the search members are in my prayers as well.