Missing Man, 82, Found Deep In Cottage Hill Woods

A missing 82-year old man was found deep in wooded area in Cottage Hill late Wednesday night, but the process to get him out of the woods took hours.

Alfred Joseph Blake was last seen leaving his home near the Scenic Hills Country Club, on Tuesday to go hunting on Wendy Drive off Parker Road in Cottage Hill.

Authorities searched for him Tuesday night and all day Wednesday. He was located deep in a wooded area about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Emergency crews worked their way through a thick and swampy area, finally reaching Blake about 2:20 a.m. Thursday to get him out to a waiting ambulance.

On Wednesday, his vehicle was found near the location where he was believed to be hunting. Authorities also located a bloody arrow, leading them to believe had had shot a deer and perhaps became lost while attempting to track the animal.

The massive search involved the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the ECSO SWAT team, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Escambia County EMS and other agencies. The Escambia Sheriff’s Office mobile command center was also on site.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.