Keep The Wreath Green Fire Safety Campaign Begins Wednesday

November 29, 2021

The annual “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign begins Wednesday in Escambia County.

Escambia County Fire Rescue, in collaboration with the Pensacola Fire Department, will launch its annual “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign Wednesday, December 1. While a joyous time of year, cold weather, holiday decorations and festivities can create serious fire dangers. Firefighters hope to reduce the number of fires by promoting simple, life-saving holiday safety tips each day in December.

During the month-long campaign, five-foot wreaths will also be on display at 21 county fire stations and five city fire stations, with wreaths also placed outside Escambia County’s Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building downtown, the Escambia County Public Safety Building and Pensacola City Hall. Each time firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in residential homes. In 2020, 10 bulbs were changed to red on county wreaths.

The first of those fires was December 3 in the North Escambia area, injuring a resident as they rescued their cat from the blaze in the 600 block of East 10 Mile Road.

“With the increase in electrical fires in our county, we want to remind our citizens that overloading power strips and extension cords will cause a fire,” said Escambia County Fire and Life Specialist Ray Melton. “Keep live trees watered daily. It is also recommended that citizens use battery operated candles. If using candles, never leave them unattended. Escambia County has already seen three home fires from the use of candles since Oct. 1.”

If your home does not have a working smoke detector, call Escambia County Fire Rescue at (850) 595-HERO (4376) or (850) 436-5200 for city of Pensacola residents.

Pictured: A resident was injured and a cat was rescued during a mobile home fire December 3, 2020, in the 600 block of East 10 Mile Road. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 