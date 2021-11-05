HS Football Schedule: Florida Regular Season Ends Tonight; Playoffs Begin In Alabama
November 5, 2021
Tonight is the end of the regular season for teams in Florida, and the first round of playoffs for Alabama teams.
Here is tonight’s North Escambia area high school football schedule:
FLORIDA
- Arnold at Northview
- Tate at Pine Forest
- Pace at Washington
- Pensacola Catholic at Choctaw
- Milton at Fort Walton
- Gulf Breeze at Navarre
- Escambia 42, Pensacola 7 (Thursday night)
- West Florida (bye week)
ALABAMA
- Edgewood Academy at Escambia Academy
- Flomaton at Montgomery Academy
- Hale County at T.R. Miller
Pictured: Tate hosted Niceville last week. NorthEscambia.com photos by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.
