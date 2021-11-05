HS Football Schedule: Florida Regular Season Ends Tonight; Playoffs Begin In Alabama

<

Tonight is the end of the regular season for teams in Florida, and the first round of playoffs for Alabama teams.

Here is tonight’s North Escambia area high school football schedule:

FLORIDA

Arnold at Northview

Tate at Pine Forest

Pace at Washington

Pensacola Catholic at Choctaw

Milton at Fort Walton

Gulf Breeze at Navarre

Escambia 42, Pensacola 7 (Thursday night)

West Florida (bye week)

ALABAMA

Edgewood Academy at Escambia Academy

Flomaton at Montgomery Academy

Hale County at T.R. Miller

Pictured: Tate hosted Niceville last week. NorthEscambia.com photos by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.