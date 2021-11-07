FHP Seeks Fatal Hit And Run Crash Suspect

November 7, 2021

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a suspect after a fatal hit and run pedestrian crash Saturday in Escambia County.

A pickup truck was traveling westbound on Mobile Highway and struck a pedestrian that was on the shoulder of the road east of Buckingham Road.

The pickup fled the scene after the crash, and the  57-year old male pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene.

From vehicle parts recovered at the crash site, FHP determined that the pickup is possibly a 2014-2015 Toyota Tacoma with right side damage.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Corporal Diaz or Trooper Van Pelt at (850) 245-1402 or *FHP.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 