Escambia Schools Name Principal, Assistant Principal Of Year

The Escambia County School District has name its principal and assistant principal of the year.

West Pensacola Elementary School Principal Christine Baker (pictured above) was named ECSD Principal of the Year. Because there is a large autistic student population at West Pensacola, Baker can often be found in autism classrooms, as well as teaching in general education classrooms, when substitutes are not available.

Pine Forest High School Assistant Principal Latasha Jordan was named ECSD Assistant Principal of the Year. Under her leadership, PFHS’s graduation rate has reached an all-time high of 87.6%. Although she would never take credit, her efforts in leading the curriculum efforts at PFHS have been unparalleled, according to the district.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.