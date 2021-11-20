Escambia Schools Name Principal, Assistant Principal Of Year

November 20, 2021

The Escambia County School District has name its principal and assistant principal of the year.

West Pensacola Elementary School Principal Christine Baker (pictured above) was named ECSD Principal of the Year. Because there is a large autistic student population at West Pensacola, Baker can often be found in autism classrooms, as well as teaching in general education classrooms, when substitutes are not available.

Pine Forest High School Assistant Principal Latasha Jordan was named ECSD Assistant Principal of the Year. Under her leadership, PFHS’s graduation rate has reached an all-time high of 87.6%. Although she would never take credit, her efforts in leading the curriculum efforts at PFHS have been unparalleled, according to the district.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 