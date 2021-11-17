Escambia County Posthumously Honors Firefighter Gary Diamond Of Molino

The Escambia County Commission on Tuesday issued a proclamation in honor of Gary Diamond, who was recently recognized posthumously as Florida’s Career Firefighter of the Year in a ceremony in the Senate Chamber of the Florida Capitol.

Diamond was murdered at his Molino home on December 26, 2020.

“Gary was a dedicated servant to the citizens of Escambia County,” said Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore. “While we are saddened he is no longer with us, we will continue to honor Gary’s legacy within Escambia County Fire Rescue. It’s a privilege to present this proclamation to the Diamond family.”

Accepting the county proclamation on behalf of Gary Diamond was his wife, Cindy.

Diamond joined the Ensley Volunteer Fire Department in 1982 before transferring to the Molino Volunteer Firefighter. He worked his way through the ranks to assistant chief of the Molino Volunteer Fire Department in 1987 and went on to serve as Molino chief from November 1992 to September 1993. He left Escambia in County 2006 to pursue his career calling as a firefighter and EMT at Navarre Beach where he retired as a captain to return home to take care of a family member. At the time of his death, he was volunteering as a fleet transport driver for Escambia Fire Rescue, moving fire apparatus around the county as needed.

“Gary was known for his influence on others with the experience and passion to build a strong fire service community,” Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis. said during a ceremony in September, “dedicating his time to train younger generations of firefighters.”

“Gary suffered a tragic death in December 2020 doing what he has been know to do his entire career, which was selflessly protecting others at the expense of his own life,” stated a proclamation signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, CFO and Fire Marshal Patronis, and Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried.