Escambia County Has A New Judge

Escambia County has a new judge.

The investiture of The Honorable Barry E. Dickson, Jr. to the Escambia County Court bench was held Friday afternoon.

Prior to his appointment by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Dickson was an assistant public defender in the First Judicial Circuit for 16 years. He is a colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, serving as augmentee to the Air Force Special Operations Command Chaplain. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from Florida State University.

Dickson fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz to the Circuit Court.