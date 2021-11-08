Escambia County Has A New Judge

November 8, 2021

Escambia County has a new judge.

The investiture of The Honorable Barry E. Dickson, Jr. to the Escambia County Court bench was held Friday afternoon.

Prior to his appointment by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Dickson was an assistant public defender in the First Judicial Circuit for 16 years. He is a colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, serving as augmentee to the Air Force Special Operations Command Chaplain. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from Florida State University.

Dickson fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz to the Circuit Court.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 