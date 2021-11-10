Ernest Ward Middle Honors Veterans (With Photo Gallery)

November 10, 2021

Ernest Ward Middle School in Walnut Hill paused to honor veterans from the across the area Tuesday morning.

The outdoor program featured the Presentation of Colors from the Northview High School NJROTC Color Guard, a moment of silence and the Pledge of Allegiance from the Ernest Ward SGA, patriotic music from the EWMS Band, a  performance of “God Bless the USA” from Pastor Tim Hawsey and Gayle Hanks the First Baptist Church of Bratt. Guest speaker was Lt. Colonel John Eubanks III.

Patriotic wreaths presented to some of the veterans were handmade by the EWMS Family and Consumer Sciences classes, and each one of the hundreds of students had an American flag.

The annual Veterans Day program at Ernest Ward is a longstanding community tradition, held annually (except 2020) for over 25 years. Notably, this was the first year that no World War II veterans in the community attended the event; most have now passed on.

