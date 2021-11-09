ECUA Wins ‘Recycle Florida Today’ Environmental Sustainability Award

November 9, 2021

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority (ECUA) has been awarded the Outstanding Public Program tier of the annual Environmental Sustainability award presented by Recycle Florida Today.

The Recycle Florida Today Environmental Sustainability Award is the industry’s premier recognition of those having outstanding programs or events centered on recycling and environmental sustainability.

ECUA’s state of the art Materials Recycling Facility currently processes an average of 789 tons of recyclables per week with recycling programs from Destin to Biloxi relying on the facility for processing. Over 77% of ECUA customers participate in single stream curbside recycling.

With this award, ECUA was recognized statewide for innovative and highly efficient recycling operations, as well as their creative and resourceful public information campaigns that have significantly increased awareness to motivate recycling, composting, waste reduction, and other sustainability efforts.

Members of ECUA’s public information team recently joined other Recycle Florida Today Environmental Sustainability Award finalists from across the state in a virtual event to share information about their outstanding programs.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 