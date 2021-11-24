ECSO Locates Suspects Caught On Camera Stealing From Local Farmer; Corn And Peanuts Recovered

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has located three people suspected of stealing from a Walnut Hill farmer that was selling his products on the honor system.

Three people were caught on camera early last Friday morning stealing 27 bags of deer corn, peanuts and ear corn being sold at the farmer’s roadside bin and barn on South Highway 99 in Walnut Hill. They can be seen on surveillance video loading up the bags into a van that was later determined to be yellow. Part of that video, first posted by NorthEscambia.com on Monday, is below.

By Tuesday, investigators had tracked down the three suspects. According to Wesley Eicher of Eicher Farms, deputies recovered about two dozen bags of corn and peanuts that were returned to him Tuesday night.

“They brought the bags back to me tonight,” Eicher told NorthEscambia.com Tuesday night. “I’m glad the deputies found them and appreciate their work.”

The ECSO is expected to seek arrest warrants for the trio; their names have not been released.

We will keep you updated on the progress of this case.

Images and video for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.