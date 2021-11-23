DeSantis Calls For Months Of Gas Tax Relief

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking lawmakers to “zero out” state gas taxes for five or six months next year.

DeSantis said the gas tax holiday will save up to $200 for the average Florida family while cutting more than $1 billion from the state’s revenues.

“Gas prices have been rising due to inflationary pressures from bad federal policies, so we here in Florida need to step up and provide relief to our citizens,” DeSantis said. “Today, I am proposing that during session, the Florida Legislature provide more than $1 billion in gas tax relief for Florida families. This will have a positive impact on millions of Floridians.”

“We’ve always been very strong on tax relief in Florida. We did things like sportsmen’s relief (a sales-tax “holiday” around July 4). We’ve done back-to-school (tax holidays). We’ve done all that stuff. And that’s good. But this is, I think, really, really big,” DeSantis said

Pictured: Gov. Ron DeSantis called for a state gas tax holiday while speaking at a Buc-ee’s convenience store in Daytona Beach on Monday. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.