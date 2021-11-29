Cantonment Man Charged With Battery Of Ex-Girlfriend, Theft Of Her SUV And Child Support Funds

November 29, 2021

A Cantonment man stands accused of the battery of his former girlfriend, and the theft of her SUV and child support funds.

Rajaun Darnell Grandison, 38, was charged with felony aggravated battery, grand theft of a motor vehicle and fraud.

Grandison had been in “dating relationship” with the victim within the last six months, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, before breaking up about a month ago. During an argument, he allegedly choked the victim before taking her keys and driving off with her 2004 Ford Expedition.

Grandison used $53.23 off the victim’s child support debit card, according to an arrest report, mostly at convenience stores.

He remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday with bond set at $4,000.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 