Cantonment Man Charged With Battery Of Ex-Girlfriend, Theft Of Her SUV And Child Support Funds

A Cantonment man stands accused of the battery of his former girlfriend, and the theft of her SUV and child support funds.

Rajaun Darnell Grandison, 38, was charged with felony aggravated battery, grand theft of a motor vehicle and fraud.

Grandison had been in “dating relationship” with the victim within the last six months, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, before breaking up about a month ago. During an argument, he allegedly choked the victim before taking her keys and driving off with her 2004 Ford Expedition.

Grandison used $53.23 off the victim’s child support debit card, according to an arrest report, mostly at convenience stores.

He remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday with bond set at $4,000.