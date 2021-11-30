Beulah Man Gets Life For Sexually Abusing Child For Seven Years

A Beulah man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing a child.

David Earl White, 32 was convicted by a jury of sexual battery on a child less than 12 years of age, lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim less than 12 years of age, and lewd and lascivious exhibition.

Immediately following the verdict, Circuit Court Judge Joel Boles designated White as sexual predator and sentenced him to life in state prison.

White sexually abused a minor male child over a period of seven years. The victim stated that the abuse began at age 4 and continued through age 11.