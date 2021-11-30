Beulah Man Gets Life For Sexually Abusing Child For Seven Years

November 30, 2021

A Beulah man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing a child.

David Earl White, 32 was convicted by a jury of sexual battery on a child less than 12 years of age, lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim less than 12 years of age, and lewd and lascivious exhibition.

Immediately following the verdict, Circuit Court Judge Joel Boles designated White as sexual predator and sentenced him to life in state prison.

White sexually abused a minor male child over a period of seven years. The victim stated that the abuse began at age 4 and continued through age 11.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 