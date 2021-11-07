At 103, Local Pearl Harbor Survivor Breaks His Own World Record As ‘World’s Oldest Conductor’

At 103-years old, Pearl Harbor survivor Frank Emond of Cantonment broke his own world record Saturday night in Washington, D.C.

Two years ago, he set the Guinness World Record as “World’s Oldest Conductor” as he conducted “The Stars and Stripes Forever” at the Pensacola Civic Band’s Memorial Day Concert in May 2019.

Saturday night, he led the U.S. Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note in Glenn Miller’s iconic “In the Mood” at the American Veteran Center’s “America Valor: A Salute to our Heroes” at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington.

Wearing a Hawaiian print shirt with a Pearl Harbor Survivor patch, Emond turned to the crowd, smiling and waving as he received a standing ovation.

Originally from Rhode Island, Emond enlisted in the Navy in 1938 as a musician. He played the French horn for the ship’s band and even got to perform at the 1939 World’s Fair in New York before he was assigned to the USS Emond, CWO4 USN (RET.), spent his naval career as a musician and band director. He was on the stern of the USS Pennsylvania (BB-38) getting ready to play morning “Colors” on his French horn when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. He went into action, evacuating the dead and wounded.

After seven years of playing horn, he became a Navy bandleader, retiring in 1968. Emond continued to perform with the Pensacola Civic Band and lead music at Gonzalez United Methodist Church.

Pictured above and below: Pearl Harbor survivor Frank Emond of Cantonment breaks his own Guinness World Record Saturday night as the “World’s Oldest Conductor” at age 103. Pictured first below: Emond turned to the crown, smiling and waving as he received a standing ovation. Images courtesy American Veterans Center for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.