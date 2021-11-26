AAA Predicts Thanksgiving Travel Rebound Near Pre-Pandemic Levels

AAA is forecasting a strong rebound in Thanksgiving holiday travelers through this weekend.

The Auto Club Group predicts 53.4 million Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13% from 2020. That will bring travel volumes within 5% of pre-pandemic levels for the 2019 holiday.

The gap is closing even faster in Florida, as total travel figures are only 2% below pre-pandemic levels. AAA predicts nearly 2.9 million Floridians will travel for Thanksgiving, a 13% rebound from the total number of travelers during the 2020 holiday.

With 6.4 million more Americans traveling this Thanksgiving (321,000 more Floridians), AAA expects roads and airports to be noticeably more crowded than last year’s holiday. AAA predicts road travel to increase 8%. Yet the most notable improvement this year’s holiday is domestic air travel, which has almost completely recovered from its dramatic drop-off during the pandemic and is up 80% from last year.