AAA: Florida Thanksgiving Gas Prices The Highest In Eight Years

November 22, 2021

Florida gas prices set a new 2021 high last week as 2.6 million Floridians prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving, according to AAA.

The state average price for gasoline jumped 10 cents mid-week, reaching $3.36 per gallon. That’s the highest daily average price since September 2014.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was better than the state average at $3.27 per gallon. A North Escambia low of $3.13 could be found at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment Sunday night. Several Pensacola stations were a few pennies above $3.

“High gas prices are not something drivers will be thankful for this Thanksgiving,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The good news is gas prices should gradually decline through the holiday. Crude oil and gasoline futures dropped last week, and that should restore some downward pressure on prices at the pump.”

