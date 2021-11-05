Dennis Wayne Nichols

November 5, 2021

Dennis Wayne “Boogar” Nichols resident of Pensacola, FL passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at the age of 65. He was born in Escambia County, AL on August 6, 1956 to the late Edward Chester Nichols and Cora Lee Nelson Nichols.

Dennis was a hard worker. He worked for Penrod Oil Company as a “Roustabout” meaning he did it all. He had a special relationship with his grandchildren and spent as much time with them as he could. He had a green thumb, loved dancing, dogs and horses. Dennis was even a horse jockey in his younger years. He would spent hours telling stories about the “Good Ole Days”.
Dennis brought joy to everyone he ever met or came across. He will be missed.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Tamara Kaye Nichols; parents; brother, Samuel “Sammy” Nichols; and three sisters, Mickey Diane Roley, Susan Nichols, and Shirley Faye Nichols.

Dennis is survived by his daughter, Ashley Mathis; son, Kevin Nichols; six grandchildren; one great grandchild; and one sister, Lisa Lee.

Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Gonzalez Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Godwin Cemetery, Bratt, FL.

The family will receive friends at 10AM prior to services.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 