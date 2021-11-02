Scores: Last Regular Season Night In Florida, Playoffs In Alabama
November 5, 2021
Here are Friday night’s North Escambia area high school football scores:
FLORIDA
- Northview 49, Arnold 27
- Pine Forest 56, Tate 21
- Chipley 39, Jay 0
- Pace 32, Washington 22
- Choctaw 55, Pensacola Catholic 14
- Milton 30, Fort Walton 16
- Gulf Breeze 37, Navarre 26
- Baker 49, Vernon 13
- Bozeman 34, Williston 6
- Lafayette 44, Freeport 13
- Escambia 42, Pensacola 7 (Thursday night)
- West Florida (bye week)
ALABAMA
- Escambia Academy 60, Edgewood Academy 7
- Montgomery Academy 35, Flomaton 7
- T.R. Miller 20, Hale County 7
Pictured: Northview took down Arnold Friday night in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photo by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.
One Response to “Scores: Last Regular Season Night In Florida, Playoffs In Alabama”
Great job cougars