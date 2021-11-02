Scores: Last Regular Season Night In Florida, Playoffs In Alabama

Here are Friday night’s North Escambia area high school football scores:

FLORIDA

Northview 49, Arnold 27

Pine Forest 56, Tate 21

Chipley 39, Jay 0

Pace 32, Washington 22

Choctaw 55, Pensacola Catholic 14

Milton 30, Fort Walton 16

Gulf Breeze 37, Navarre 26

Baker 49, Vernon 13

Bozeman 34, Williston 6

Lafayette 44, Freeport 13

Escambia 42, Pensacola 7 (Thursday night)

West Florida (bye week)

ALABAMA

Escambia Academy 60, Edgewood Academy 7

Montgomery Academy 35, Flomaton 7

T.R. Miller 20, Hale County 7

Pictured: Northview took down Arnold Friday night in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photo by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.