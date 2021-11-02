Scores: Last Regular Season Night In Florida, Playoffs In Alabama

November 5, 2021

Here are Friday night’s North Escambia area high school football scores:

FLORIDA

  • Northview 49, Arnold 27
  • Pine Forest 56, Tate 21
  • Chipley 39, Jay 0
  • Pace 32, Washington 22
  • Choctaw 55, Pensacola Catholic 14
  • Milton 30, Fort Walton 16
  • Gulf Breeze 37, Navarre 26
  • Baker 49, Vernon 13
  • Bozeman 34, Williston 6
  • Lafayette 44, Freeport 13
  • Escambia 42, Pensacola 7 (Thursday night)
  • West Florida (bye week)

ALABAMA

  • Escambia Academy 60, Edgewood Academy 7
  • Montgomery Academy 35, Flomaton 7
  • T.R. Miller 20, Hale County 7

Pictured: Northview took down Arnold Friday night in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photo by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Scores: Last Regular Season Night In Florida, Playoffs In Alabama”

  1. Mark Boyington on November 5th, 2021 10:58 pm

    Great job cougars





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP, Sports, TOP sports 

 