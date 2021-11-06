Tate Aggies End Season With 56-21 Loss To Pine Forest (With Gallery)
November 6, 2021
A rough season for the Tate Aggies came to a close Friday night with a 56-21 loss to the Pine Forest Eagles.
After the Eagles scored on an Aggie fumble for an early 6-0 advantage, Tate senior Warren Henke recovered a Pine Forest fumble at about the 15. He then scored, to give Tate a 7-6 lead.
Pine Forest was up 35-7 as halftime approached, but the Aggies added their second TD of the night. Junior quarterback James Davis found Carmelo Campbell for a 65-yard touchdown run, making it 35-14.
The Tate Aggies finished their season at 1-9. Pine Forest (8-1) moves on into the playoffs at the top of the 1-6A.
For more photos, click or tap here.
NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.
Comments
One Response to “Tate Aggies End Season With 56-21 Loss To Pine Forest (With Gallery)”
Thanks NorthEscambia.com for showing great support for the Tate Aggies this season. Thanks William Reynolds and Jennifer Repine for the great photos every week. A big shout out to William for the really big photo galleries showing our team, band, cheerleaders, fans and students. So the football season wasn’t so great. But NorthEscambia made us look good every Saturday morning. We ❤️ our Tate Aggies, and we ❤️ NorthEscambia.com!