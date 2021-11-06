Tate Aggies End Season With 56-21 Loss To Pine Forest (With Gallery)

A rough season for the Tate Aggies came to a close Friday night with a 56-21 loss to the Pine Forest Eagles.

After the Eagles scored on an Aggie fumble for an early 6-0 advantage, Tate senior Warren Henke recovered a Pine Forest fumble at about the 15. He then scored, to give Tate a 7-6 lead.

Pine Forest was up 35-7 as halftime approached, but the Aggies added their second TD of the night. Junior quarterback James Davis found Carmelo Campbell for a 65-yard touchdown run, making it 35-14.

The Tate Aggies finished their season at 1-9. Pine Forest (8-1) moves on into the playoffs at the top of the 1-6A.

