Northview Gets 49-27 Win Over 5A Arnold; Playoff Bound Next Week (With Gallery)

The 1A Northview Chiefs beat 5A Arnold of Panama City Beach 49-27 Friday night in Bratt to close out senior night and the regular season.

The teams battled to a 21-21 tie at end of two, but Northview powered back in the second half outscoring the Marlins 28-6.

“Truthfully, you can’t complain about our offense first half, but I go on to them about defense,” Northview head football coach Wes Summerford said. “I tried to light a fire under them, and it got them going in the second half.”

The Chiefs move into the 1A playoffs next Friday night. The opponent and location won’t be known until Sunday afternoon.

In Class 1A, playoff spots are not determined by district wins; it’s the Rating Percentage Index (RPI). RPI rankings are based upon a mathematical formula based upon a team’s current record, current Winning Percentage (WP), Opponents Winning Percentage (OWP), and their Opponent’s Winning Percentage (OOWP). Basically, beat better teams and rank higher.

The top two teams, which Northview won’t be, will have a bye next week. The bottom four will be in action.

The likely scenario, Summerford believes, has Northview at home against Bozeman or Freeport, but until Sunday’s FHSAA announcement a road trip can’t be ruled out.

